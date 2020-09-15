Left Menu
Chandigarh University bags Overall Diamond Rating in the prestigious QS I-Gauge 2020 Indian Universities Rating

While giving details about the QS I-Gauge Ratings 2020, Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "This year, about 20 Indian Universities and Institutes have bagged Diamond Rating and Chandigarh University has become the Youngest University of India and first University of Punjab to be placed amongst the top 20 elite educational institutes of India.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:10 IST
Ranks amongst the top 20 elite Educational Institutions of India and becomes Punjab's first University to be placed in the prestigious ratings CHANDIGARH, India, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QS I-Gauge Rating agency has released the 2020 version of the prestigious ratings of India's top and elite Universities and Institutions. Chandigarh University Gharuan has managed to barge in Top 20 Educational Institutions of India Ratings with Overall Diamond Rating. In addition, Chandigarh University has emerged as top University (First Position) in Innovation parameter which is a recognition of the institution as the Best Research University in India. QS I-Gauge Indian Universities Ratings are part of the World Universities Rankings and Ratings released every year by the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) which is an in-depth analysis of higher education institutions around the world. While giving details about the QS I-Gauge Ratings 2020, Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "This year, about 20 Indian Universities and Institutes have bagged Diamond Rating and Chandigarh University has become the Youngest University of India and first University of Punjab to be placed amongst the top 20 elite educational institutes of India. In addition, Chandigarh University has become the only University of North India to bag Diamond Rating in 7 parameters which included Teaching & Learning, Faculty Quality, Employability, Student Diversity, Infrastructure Facilities, Social Responsibility and Innovations." Dr. S.S.Sehgal, Registrar, Chandigarh University was also present during the media interaction. "The 2020 edition of QS I-Gauge Ratings has placed 20 Indian Universities or Institutions in the Diamond Ratings while there are 32 Educational Institutions with Gold Ratings and 10 Institutions with Silver Ratings," added Chancellor, Chandigarh University. Earlier in 2019, Chandigarh University had become the youngest university of the country to get A+ Grade in its first cycle by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). "Students are the major beneficiary of the prestigious rankings and ratings of Universities by National & International Rating Agencies as it opens new avenues for them. Rankings & Ratings are endorsement of quality education which enhances employability opportunities in Industry, recognition & acceptance for Government aided research funding, credit transfer benefit to the students going abroad," said Dr. S.S.Sehgal, Registrar, Chandigarh University.

Dr. Sehgal further added that, "Chandigarh University has managed to scale new heights in National Ranking and Ratings within short span of its existence as it has been able to perform in every sphere of higher education. In the research domain, Chandigarh University was ranked All India 2nd and first in Stand-alone University category for filing highest number of patents 334 in a year for 2018-19. The rating was released by Office of Controller General of Patent Designs and Trademarks, Government of India." About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC. Website: www.cuchd.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274505/QS_I_Gauge_Rankings_Chandigarh_University.jpg PWR PWR

