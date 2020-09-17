Maharashtra must be role model in 'ease of doing business : CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked the state industries department to prepare an action plan for effective implementation of 'ease of doing business measures. Speaking at a review meeting of 'ease of doing business' initiative here, Thackeray saidMaharashtra has bagged the highest number of investments among states in the country and this momentum has to be maintained.

He said the industries department should make the ease of doing business procedure more effective in the state. "Maharashtra should be a role modelfor other states," he said.