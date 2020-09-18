Nigeria: Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi announces dates for fully reopening of schools

David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State, Nigeria on September 17 has announced that it will re-open schools in the state on October 5, according to a news report by Naija News.

The state government, however, stated that kindergarten and creches will not open.

The Commissioner for Education in the state, Onyebuchi Chima has disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the end of the state's Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki.

Chima described the executive council meeting as a good one for the state ministry of education as it approved the memo from the ministry for the re-opening of schools.

"The resumption will be for the primary, secondary and tertiary levels of education as academic activities will be 'staggered' according to the ministry's recommendation."

"This means that there will be two sections for schools: morning and afternoon sessions with the morning sessions starting from 8 .a.m to 12 p.m., while the afternoon will start from 12.15 p.m. to 4.p.m."

"The junior primary section: 1–3 and junior secondary 1-3 classes will have their sessions in the morning, while the senior primary: 4–6 and senior secondary 1-3 classes will run in the afternoon session."

"This implies that each session will run for four hours and we will dedicate the first two to three weeks of academic resumption to intensive studies to conclude the remaining programs of the 2019/ 2020 academic sessions."