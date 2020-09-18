Schools and PU colleges to open from Sep 21 but no regular classes: Karnataka Education minister
He said the government was awaiting the Centre's approval for resuming regular classes. "From September 21, teachers of Class-9, Class-10, Class-11 and Class 12, will be present in the school to clear the doubts of the students related to their studies.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:18 IST
Schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka will open from September 21 not to resume classes but to clear the doubts of students related to their studies, Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said on Friday. He said the government was awaiting the Centre's approval for resuming regular classes.
"From September 21, teachers of Class-9, Class-10, Class-11 and Class 12, will be present in the school to clear the doubts of the students related to their studies. It will not be like regular classes," Kumar told reporters here.
He was in Mysuru along with the District In Charge Minister S T Somashekar to inaugurate the Central Library. Replying to the queries on resuming regular classes, Kumar said "Under any circumstances, regular classes will not start.We are waiting for the green signal from the Centre to resume regular classes." Speaking about the challenges before the department this year, Kumar said every year 10 lakh students used to enroll by June, which did not happen this year.
Hence, a target has been fixed to complete the enrolment procedure by September end. The minister said the government has passed an order that the private educational institutions can collect just one time fee.
Action will be taken by the officials concerned if complaints come against institutions for violating the norms. PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME
