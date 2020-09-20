Left Menu
Development News Edition

Make J-K hub of knowledge, innovation by implementing NEP in letter and spirit: Prez

Determined efforts should be made to make Jammu and Kashmir a hub of knowledge, innovation and learning by implementing the new National Education Policy (NEP) in letter and spirit, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 14:02 IST
Make J-K hub of knowledge, innovation by implementing NEP in letter and spirit: Prez
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Determined efforts should be made to make Jammu and Kashmir a hub of knowledge, innovation and learning by implementing the new National Education Policy (NEP) in letter and spirit, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday. He said Jammu and Kashmir is a reservoir of extremely intelligent, talented and innovative children and the implementation of the new education policy will produce students with ignited minds.

"Determined efforts should be made to make the paradise a hub of knowledge, innovation and learning by implementing NEP in letter and spirit. These steps would make Jammu and Kashmir once again a 'Firdaus on the earth, a bright jewel on the crown of Mother India' as it was referred to in the medieval age," Kovind said. The President made the comments during a conference on the implementation of the NEP in Jammu and Kashmir. "India has an unprecedented demographic dividend but it could be positively realised only if the young people constituting a substantial segment of the population become skilled, professionally competent, and above all educated in the real sense," he said.

Citing the examples of Kalhana's Rajtarangini and the Mahayana Buddhism, the tenets of which were popular in Kashmir, the President opined that history of India's cultural traditions would remain incomplete without taking them into consideration. "It is important to understand our tradition and rich cultural heritage which can be achieved only in our mother tongue. It is this mother tongue that is being encouraged in the new education policy as it adheres to the cultural ethos of our country," he said. The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet in July replaces the National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for "transformational reforms" in schools and higher education systems to make India a "global knowledge superpower".

"The three-language formula which is envisioned in this policy is of immense significance and could promote multilingualism as well as national unity but at the same time no language will be imposed on any state or union territory," the President said..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Three months posting at district hospital is must for PG medical students

By Priyanka Sharma The Board of Governors in super-session of Medical Council of India has framed fresh rules for all postgraduate students pursuing MDMS in broad specialities in all medical colleges or institutions shall undergo a compulso...

Heated debate on farm bills; oppn members tear papers, heckle presiding officer

Some opposition members led by the TMC climbed on to the chairmans podium, tore official papers, and heckled the presiding officer as they opposed the governments push to pass two contentious farm bills on Sunday without considering their d...

India's COVID recoveries continue to rise, cross 43 lakh so far

India has reported high COVID recoveries of over 43 lakh 43,03,043 till September 20. According to the government, at least 94,612 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, resulting in the Recovery Rate tou...

Guj: 61-year-old COVID-19 patient kills self in Junagadh hosp

A 61-year-old COVID-19 patienton Sunday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the thirdfloor of a private hospital where he was being treated inKeshod town in Gujarats Junagadh district, police saidThe man, a retired government employe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020