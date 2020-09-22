Limpopo Education MEC commends learner invented anti-GBV tool

Limpopo Education MEC Polly Boshielo has commended a learner who has invented a device to help curb human trafficking and gender-based violence (GBV).

Bohlale Mphahlele, a 16-year-old Grade 11 learner from SJ van der Merwe Technical High School in Lebowakgomo Circuit, Capricorn South District, invented the device, which is known as an "Alerting Ear Piece".

It is able to track victims of human trafficking and GBV.

The small device can be inserted in earrings and capture photos of perpetrators, enabling the police to quickly identify them.

The device was recently showcased at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists in the category for Engineering-electronics and embedded systems.

Boshielo noted that the past few weeks have been difficult on the provincial education sector, as the province has been experiencing the tormenting pain of gender-based violence on learners.

"It is a difficult thing to go through as a mother and a leader. We are always looking for answers and ways to protect our children, and this invention by our learner gives me hope that we shall overcome.

"I am a firm believer in technology and its capacity to address some of the challenges we encounter. It is a proud moment to see that all our efforts towards improving technical schools in the province are yielding results," said Boshielo on Tuesday.

The MEC has also expressed her appreciation to Bohlale's peers and a team of educators rallying behind her in this technological endeavour.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)