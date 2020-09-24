Left Menu
Development News Edition

China bans two Australian 'anti-China' scholars -Global Times

"This ban is quite unexpected, although I have been on Beijing's enemy list for some years," Hamilton said in an email to Reuters. He added that the ban against him and Joske was "retaliation" for the Australian government's actions against Chinese scholars and that he had already decided "two or three years ago" it would be too dangerous to travel to China.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-09-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 10:52 IST
China bans two Australian 'anti-China' scholars -Global Times
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China has barred entry to two "anti-China" Australian scholars, the Global Times newspaper said on Thursday, citing unnamed sources, amid heightened tension between Beijing and Canberra.

The paper, published by the ruling Chinese Communist Party's official People's Daily newspaper, identified the two as Clive Hamilton and Alex Joske. It added that the decision came after Australia revoked the visas of two Chinese scholars over "alleged infiltration" in early September.

Ties have become strained over issues from trade disputes to Australia's call for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus that first emerged in China late last year and accusations of Chinese meddling in domestic affairs. "This ban is quite unexpected, although I have been on Beijing's enemy list for some years," Hamilton said in an email to Reuters.

He added that the ban against him and Joske was "retaliation" for the Australian government's actions against Chinese scholars and that he had already decided "two or three years ago" it would be too dangerous to travel to China. "Only when Beijing decides to stop interfering in Australian politics and attempting to bully the Australian government will relations improve. I hope that happens soon," he said.

In a 2018 book, Hamilton, a professor of public ethics at Charles Sturt University in the Australian capital, accused China's Communist Party of a campaign to exert influence in Australia's domestic politics. Joske is an analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, which the Global Times called "infamous for churning out anti-China propaganda and fabricating anti-China issues."

He said in a statement on Twitter that the ban is the "latest in a series of attempts by the Chinese Communist Party to punish those who shine a light on its activities" and that he had also judged the risk of travelling to China to be "too high." "I have not held or applied for a Chinese visa for years," Joske said.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy F41 with sAMOLED display, 6,000mAh battery coming on Oct 8

Samsung will launch its first F-Series smartphone, the Galaxy F41, on October 8 in India, reveals a Flipkart teaser page for the upcoming phone.According to the teaser page, the Galaxy F41 will feature a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and ...

Centre should have taken farmers into confidence before taking decision on farm bills:Mayawati

Amidst protests over farm bills, BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said it would have been better if the Centre had taken the decision on bringing the legislation after consulting farmers. The former UP chief minister recalled that during ...

Localised data centres needed for improved connectivity: Sen

With the work from home WFH phenomenon going to increase in the coming days, a senior West Bengal government official on Thursday said there is a need for localized data centers for improving broadband connectivity. Chairman of WBHIDCO Deba...

Japan's new PM calls for better ties with S.Korea, cooperation on N.Korea

Japans new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, spoke to South Koreas president for the first time on Thursday, calling for both countries to repair their frayed ties and cooperate to counter any threat from North Korea. Relations between the tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020