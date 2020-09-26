Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man kills student near her college in Jaipur

The accused, Vishnu Chaudhary who hails from Dholpur and is preparing for a competitive exam in Jaipur, was caught soon after the incident, the DCP said. The reason behind the murder is not immediately clear and the matter is being investigated further, he said..

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-09-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 12:47 IST
Man kills student near her college in Jaipur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A student was shot dead by a man near her college in the Rajapark area of the city on Saturday when she had gone to appear for her graduation final year examination, police said. "She had come from Jhunjhunu to write the exam, scheduled from 7 am to 10 am. The accused attacked her with a knife and then opened fire around 10.30 am near her college," DCP Rahul Jain told PTI.

She was immediately rushed to an SMS government hospital where she succumbed to the injuries, Jain said. The accused, Vishnu Chaudhary who hails from Dholpur and is preparing for a competitive exam in Jaipur, was caught soon after the incident, the DCP said.

The reason behind the murder is not immediately clear and the matter is being investigated further, he said.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

No new incident of violence reported, situation tense in Rajasthan's Dungarpur: Police

No new incident of violence was reported but the situation remained tense in Rajasthans Dungarpur district on Saturday where a violent protest by candidates of a teacher recruitment exam a day before forced police to issue prohibitory order...

Aldis Hodge in talks to play Hawkman in DC's movie 'Black Adam' alongside Dwayne Johnson

Aldis Hodge, who appeared in this years remake of The Invisible Man, is in final negotiations for the high-flying role of Hawkman in Black Adam. The actor is likely to join New Lines action-adventure thriller featuring the DC Comics antiher...

Czech Republic reports 2,946 coronavirus cases, second highest daily count

The Czech Republics daily count of new coronavirus cases rose to 2,946 on Friday, its second highest daily count, Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.The total number of cases reached 61,318 in the country of 10.7 million. There had bee...

Police constable shoots self with service rifle in UP

A police constable allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh, officials said on Saturday. The blood-stained body of constable Ashutosh Yadav 24 was found in a barrack on Friday night, Superintendent of Polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020