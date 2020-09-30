Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt launches initiative to promote innovation and entrepreneurship amongst SC students

He said that the ministry has decided to launch ASIIM through the Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Castes (VCFSC) The minister said that this initiative under VCF-SC will promote innovation in the SC youth and would help them to become job-givers from job-seekers; and would further give fillip to the 'Stand Up India' initiative.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:52 IST
Govt launches initiative to promote innovation and entrepreneurship amongst SC students

An initiative was launched on Wednesday by the government to promote innovation and entrepreneurship amongst SC students in higher education campuses. The programme named Ambedkar Social Innovation Incubation Mission (ASIIM) was launched by the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot at an event here.

The ASIIM aims to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among SC students in the higher education campuses, the ministry said in a statement. "There is a need to identify innovative ideas and provide focussed support to young entrepreneurs who are engaged in working on innovative and technology-oriented business ideas either in educational campuses or Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) to help them set up successful commercial enterprises," it said. In accordance with that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said it has decided to launch (ASIIM) through the Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Castes(VCFSC). Apart from promoting innovation and entrepreneurship amongst SC students, the ministry said the main objectives of ASIIM also include promoting entrepreneurship among the SC Youth with special preference to Divyangs, supporting (1,000) innovative ideas till 2024 through a synergetic work with the Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) set up by Department of Science and Technology among others.

"Under this initiative, 1,000 initiatives of SC youth would be identified through a systematic and transparent process in convergence with the technology business incubators and would fund them up to Rs 30 lakh in a three year period as equity. The purpose is to encourage the innovative students to take to innovation and entrepreneurship without seeking jobs," the ministry said. Successful ventures would further qualify for venture funding of up to Rs 5 Crore from the Venture Capital Fund for SCs, it said Addressing the occasion, Gehlot said that the Ministry of Social Justice had launched the Venture Capital Fund for SCs (VCF-SC) in 2014-15 with a view to develop entrepreneurship amongst the SC/Divyang youth and to enable them to become 'job-givers'. He said that the ministry has decided to launch ASIIM through the Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Castes (VCFSC) The minister said that this initiative under VCF-SC will promote innovation in the SC youth and would help them to become job-givers from job-seekers; and would further give fillip to the 'Stand Up India' initiative.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday all times GMT 1631 HALEP TOO GOOD FOR FELLOW ROMANIAN BEGUSimona Halep beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3 6-4 to improve her overall record ...

Retired IAS officer D B Gupta appointed advisor to Raj CM

Senior IAS officer D B Gupta has been appointed as advisor to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for one-year term post retirement, an official statement said on Wednesday. Gupta, former state chief secretary, was serving as advisor to ...

UK authors sign letter in support of trans people after J.K. Rowling furore

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More than 200 British authors have signed a message of love for transgender people, days after 58 other writers condemned threats against J.K. Rowling over her views on trans rig...

Bairstow, Wood lose England test contracts; pay cuts likely

Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood lost their test contracts with England on Wednesday as the countrys players from all formats prepared for pay cuts over the next year because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The 31-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020