Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gauteng Education MEC looking into shut down of two illegal schools

Following allegations that Wisdom English Private School in Ivory Park and True Grace Christian School in Ebony Park operated illegally, the MEC paid a visit to the schools on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-10-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 14:55 IST
Gauteng Education MEC looking into shut down of two illegal schools
The MEC gave officials about 48 hours to furnish him with the necessary information to make an informed decision on the way forward. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, together with law enforcement agencies, are looking into the possible shut down of two illegal schools in Ivory Park, east of Johannesburg.

Following allegations that Wisdom English Private School in Ivory Park and True Grace Christian School in Ebony Park operated illegally, the MEC paid a visit to the schools on Thursday.

"Indeed, both schools were declared illegal because they are not registered with the Gauteng Education Department.

"On inspection, it was discovered that Wisdom English Private was operating on four (04) different locations in Ivory Park. Some educators failed to produce legal identification documents and South African Council of Educators (SACE) compliance documents, which is a requirement for an educator to teach learners in all our schools," said the department.

Educators found without documentation were taken to the local police station for questioning. Principals from both schools were also taken to the police station for necessary questioning on possible contravention of immigration legislation.

The MEC gave officials about 48 hours to furnish him with the necessary information to make an informed decision on the way forward.

"However, it must be mentioned that he was not happy with the conditions which are not conducive for teaching and learning at both schools. It is sad and disappointing to indicate that True Grace Christian School was amongst schools which were shut down in 2019, and they, unfortunately, mushroomed at a new location which was allegedly built two weeks ago," said the GDE.

Officials from the department have started with a desktop process to source placement for all affected learners in the event these schools are closed.

"Necessary engagements will be facilitated with all affected parents to guide on our intervention," said the GDE.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays recovery of penalty on NTPC's Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station in Singrauli

The Supreme Court has stayed the recovery of penalty of over&#160;Rs four&#160;crore from&#160;NTPC Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station in Singrauli&#160;and Sonebhadra districts for damaging the environment. A bench headed by Justice R...

UK parliament committee says Huawei colludes with the Chinese state

The British parliaments defence committee said on Thursday that it had found clear evidence that telecoms giant Huawei had colluded with the Chinese state and said Britain may need to remove all Huawei equipment earlier than planned.British...

Slovak COVID-19 infections keep rising, government calls troops to help

Slovakia reported another daily record number of new coronavirus infections on Friday, prompting the government to call up hundreds of troops to help public health officials and warn of tighter restrictions on public life. Some 1,184 newly ...

Shared Workspaces are the New Normal, Says Desker Coworking CEO Sannat Chandhok

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirWorkspace huddles, connectivity, conversations, brainstorming, tea breaks - there was much more to office than work, which has come to a standstill since this crisis took shape. When founders are trying hard ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020