Gauteng Education MEC looking into shut down of two illegal schools

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, together with law enforcement agencies, are looking into the possible shut down of two illegal schools in Ivory Park, east of Johannesburg.

Following allegations that Wisdom English Private School in Ivory Park and True Grace Christian School in Ebony Park operated illegally, the MEC paid a visit to the schools on Thursday.

"Indeed, both schools were declared illegal because they are not registered with the Gauteng Education Department.

"On inspection, it was discovered that Wisdom English Private was operating on four (04) different locations in Ivory Park. Some educators failed to produce legal identification documents and South African Council of Educators (SACE) compliance documents, which is a requirement for an educator to teach learners in all our schools," said the department.

Educators found without documentation were taken to the local police station for questioning. Principals from both schools were also taken to the police station for necessary questioning on possible contravention of immigration legislation.

The MEC gave officials about 48 hours to furnish him with the necessary information to make an informed decision on the way forward.

"However, it must be mentioned that he was not happy with the conditions which are not conducive for teaching and learning at both schools. It is sad and disappointing to indicate that True Grace Christian School was amongst schools which were shut down in 2019, and they, unfortunately, mushroomed at a new location which was allegedly built two weeks ago," said the GDE.

Officials from the department have started with a desktop process to source placement for all affected learners in the event these schools are closed.

"Necessary engagements will be facilitated with all affected parents to guide on our intervention," said the GDE.

