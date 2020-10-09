No vindictive action by Mumbai cops in busting TRP scam: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday dismissed the allegation that Mumbai police acted in a vindictive manner in busting the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation racket. "Mumbai police took a courageous step to unravel this scam. This is just a beginning...everything will be unravelled soon," he told reporters.

"Scam worth Rs 30,000 crore has happened and why are people quiet? Who is behind all this? Where has the money come from," Raut asked. "The Mumbai police force is professional. No action was taken by them out of revenge or vindictiveness. But the manner in which channels functioned targeting the MVA government and the Thackeray family, isn't it vindictiveness?" he asked.

Congratulating writer Shobha Deshpande, who staged a protest here after a city-based jeweller allegedly refused to speak in Marathi, Raut said she stood up for the respect of Marathi language..