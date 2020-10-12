Kenya finally reopens schools after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Kenya has re-opened schools from today, October 12 after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced closure in March, according to a news report by Capital News.

The Ministry of Education has allowed learners in Grade 4, Standard 8, and Form 4 to start reporting to school for physical learning, as parents await to known when other classes will resume.

The Ministry of Education @EduMinKenya wishes the very best to all learners of Grade 4, Class 8 & Form Four as they reopen schools to commence their Second Term of 2020. We are confident our gallant teachers & parents will do all they can to ensure compliance to #COVID19 rules. — EduMinKenya (@EduMinKenya) October 12, 2020

On a tour of schools in Kibra in the capital Nairobi, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said, "We are back, but the COVID-19 protocols must be followed."

"Teachers must ensure that the learners are well protected and they have masks on, " he added.

George Magoha has said that teachers are completely responsible to ensure hygiene measures are maintained, through hand-washing in all schools.

"That is very important because it will help to know who has a preexisting condition so as to get special COVID-19 attention," he said.

One of the major concerns during the COVID-19 break was early pregnancies among learners who were at home so Magoha has said after the resumption of schools no girl will be denied a chance to resume studies because of pregnancy.