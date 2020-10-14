Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approval to Rs 520 crore package for J&K, Ladakh will further 'ease of living': PM

"Today's Cabinet decision will further 'Ease of Living' for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh," the prime minister tweeted. The Cabinet also approved the STARS project under the new National Education Policy to support states in strengthening the school education system.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:17 IST
Cabinet approval to Rs 520 crore package for J&K, Ladakh will further 'ease of living': PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's decision to approve a special package of Rs 520 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, saying it will further 'ease of living' for the people there. Modi also said the STARS project, which was also approved by the Cabinet, strengthens the efforts to transform the education sector.

The Cabinet has approved a special package of Rs 520 crore for the two UTs for a period of five years till financial year 2023-24 and decided to ensure funding of DAY-NRLM in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on a demand-driven basis without linking allocation with poverty ratio during this extended period, the Rural Development Ministry said in a statement. "Today's Cabinet decision will further 'Ease of Living' for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh," the prime minister tweeted.

The Cabinet also approved the STARS project under the new National Education Policy to support states in strengthening the school education system. "The STARS project, which was approved by the Cabinet today, strengthens our efforts to transform the education sector and improve the quality of learning," Modi said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Metro to increase daily services from Oct 19, extend last train timing

The Kolkata Metro Railway will increase its daily services from 146 to 152 from October 19, as the rapid transport network moves towards normalcy, an official said here on Wednesday. Metro services will be available at an interval of 8 minu...

India, Portugal discuss ways to expand bilateral ties

India and Portugal on Wednesday agreed to further boost cooperation in areas of defence and security, trade, and migration and mobility partnership. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva ...

IPL 13: Should have scored another 10-15 runs more, says Dhawan

Delhi Capitals finished on 1617 in their 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in their Indian Premier League game on Wednesday. And the man who helped them get there was opener Shikhar Dhawan who hit ...

Soumitra Chatterjee tests negative for coronavirus

Celebrated actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested negative for coronavirus and his condition improved Wednesday evening, doctors treating him at a private hospital in the city said. The 85-year-old thespian had no fever since Tuesday evening ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020