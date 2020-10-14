Cabinet approval to Rs 520 crore package for J&K, Ladakh will further 'ease of living': PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's decision to approve a special package of Rs 520 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, saying it will further 'ease of living' for the people there. Modi also said the STARS project, which was also approved by the Cabinet, strengthens the efforts to transform the education sector.

The Cabinet has approved a special package of Rs 520 crore for the two UTs for a period of five years till financial year 2023-24 and decided to ensure funding of DAY-NRLM in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on a demand-driven basis without linking allocation with poverty ratio during this extended period, the Rural Development Ministry said in a statement. "Today's Cabinet decision will further 'Ease of Living' for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh," the prime minister tweeted.

The Cabinet also approved the STARS project under the new National Education Policy to support states in strengthening the school education system. "The STARS project, which was approved by the Cabinet today, strengthens our efforts to transform the education sector and improve the quality of learning," Modi said.