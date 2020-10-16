Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda reopens schools to resume classes after 7 months

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 16-10-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 12:04 IST
Uganda reopens schools to resume classes after 7 months
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Uganda has reopened schools from October 15 for candidate students to resume studies after seven months of the government closure over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news report by CGTN Africa.

Ministry of Health spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona has said that the government has provided strict standard operating procedures guidelines and has taken all the measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus as schools reopen for candidate classes.

"We gave them (ministry of education) standard operating procedures and we have someone (health technical officer) attached to them on supervision of the guidelines," said Ainebyoona.

President Yoweri Museveni last month directed the reopening of schools, colleges and universities, closed in March for the 1.2 million students in candidate classes and finalists to complete their studies amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

"We think that it is safe because finalists in each learning institution are a much smaller number compared to the total enrollment," said Museveni.

"Finalists account for less than 10 percent of the total number of students and therefore, each group of finalists will have bigger space for social-distancing whether they are in day schools or boarding schools," he said.

He said the plan for further reopening schools for non-finalist learners in the East African country will be decided by January 2021.

As of Thursday, Uganda had recorded 10,117 COVID-19 cases, 6,725 recoveries, and 96 deaths, according to the health ministry.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Audi eyes first-time luxury car buyers, launches SUV Q2 starting at Rs 34.99 lakh

German auto major Audi is banking on entry-level luxury car segment to widen its customer base to enhance its overall sales as it gradually recovers from the impact of coronavirus in India, according a senior company official. Audi India on...

China's blue-chip stocks post third weekly gains on upbeat data, policy support

China stocks were little changed on Friday but posted a weekly gain, buoyed by fresh policy support and upbeat data that pointed to an economic recovery from the COVID-19 fallout. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 to 4,791.68, while the ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. French Open champ Swiatek adjusting to celebrity statusFrench Open champion Iga Swiatek says she is trying to adjust to her new celebrity status after becoming the first Polish player to...

Britain's John Lewis to increase digital focus and diversify

British retailer the John Lewis Partnership will accelerate the expansion of its online business, diversify beyond retail and seek more partnerships as it aims to recover profitability, it said on Friday.Detailing a five-year plan to grow t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020