Uganda reopens schools to resume classes after 7 months

Uganda has reopened schools from October 15 for candidate students to resume studies after seven months of the government closure over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news report by CGTN Africa.

Ministry of Health spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona has said that the government has provided strict standard operating procedures guidelines and has taken all the measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus as schools reopen for candidate classes.

"We gave them (ministry of education) standard operating procedures and we have someone (health technical officer) attached to them on supervision of the guidelines," said Ainebyoona.

President Yoweri Museveni last month directed the reopening of schools, colleges and universities, closed in March for the 1.2 million students in candidate classes and finalists to complete their studies amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

"We think that it is safe because finalists in each learning institution are a much smaller number compared to the total enrollment," said Museveni.

"Finalists account for less than 10 percent of the total number of students and therefore, each group of finalists will have bigger space for social-distancing whether they are in day schools or boarding schools," he said.

He said the plan for further reopening schools for non-finalist learners in the East African country will be decided by January 2021.

As of Thursday, Uganda had recorded 10,117 COVID-19 cases, 6,725 recoveries, and 96 deaths, according to the health ministry.