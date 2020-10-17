Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rally in Kolkata against Father Stan Swamy's arrest by NIA

Around 100 people took part in the rally, organised by the Mother Teresa International Award Committee, demanding the immediate release of the 82-year-old Jesuit priest, who was arrested from his Ranchi residence and taken to Mumbai by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case. The rally was the first public protest in West Bengal against the arrest of Father Stan Swamy.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 22:12 IST
Rally in Kolkata against Father Stan Swamy's arrest by NIA
"In a secular country like India, the arrest of such a personality is a blot on our democratic tradition," Father Raj said. Image Credit: ANI

A rally was taken out in the downtown Park Street area of Kolkata on Saturday as part of the nationwide protests by rights groups and minority organisations against the arrest of elderly tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy by the NIA. Around 100 people took part in the rally, organised by the Mother Teresa International Award Committee, demanding the immediate release of the 82-year-old Jesuit priest, who was arrested from his Ranchi residence and taken to Mumbai by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case.

The rally was the first public protest in West Bengal against the arrest of Father Stan Swamy. It started from Bishop's House on Park Street and culminated at St Teresa's statue at the Archbishop's House, a little more than a km away.

The participants, including students and rights activists, carried placards denouncing the "undemocratic arrest of the elderly man in the most inhuman manner". The vice-chancellor of St Xavier's University, Father J Felix Raj, addressing the rally, said, "From here, we again make our demand to the Government of India that Father Swamy be released forthwith by the NIA." Swamy, he said, has been working for the uplift of the poor tribals in Jharkhand for decades. "He should be released immediately due to his advanced age. In a country like India, which has the tradition of showing respect to the elderly, the treatment to Father Swamy is very unfortunate," he said.

"In a secular country like India, the arrest of such a personality is a blot on our democratic tradition," Father Raj said. Protests against the arrest will continue, he added.

Father Stan Swamy was arrested by the central agency from his Ranchi home for his alleged involvement in inciting a mob to violence at Bhima-Koregaon near Pune on January 1, 2018. He has been sent to judicial custody till October 23.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

IMA scam case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against 28 accused in Bengaluru court

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet against 28 accused including the Managing Director and CEO of a Bengaluru-based private company in connection with IMA scam case in the designated court here. The sup...

Europe crosses 150,000 daily coronavirus cases mark, a week after reporting 100,000 daily cases

Europe surpassed 150,000 daily coronavirus cases on Friday just a week after reporting 100,000 cases for the first time, according to Reuters tally, with countries such as France, Germany reporting record daily numbers of infections this we...

Navratri celebrations kicked off in Mangaluru with Tiger Dance

The festival of Navratri was kicked off with great enthusiasm in Mangalurus Gokarnanatheshwara temple with the performance of the famous Tiger Dance. Visuals from the celebrations showed artists decked up in elaborate costumes and colourful...

Lebanon's protest flame still flickers on anniversary of 'revolution'

Demonstrators marched through Lebanons capital on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of a protest movement that toppled the government but was then overwhelmed by economic crisis, coronavirus and a devastating explosion in Beirut.The de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020