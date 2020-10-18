Left Menu
166 students from C'garh's Prayas initiative clear NEET

Shammi Abidi, director of the state Tribal Welfare Department, told PTI that 367 students from these schools had appeared for NEET. "Of the 166 who cleared the exam, 38 are girls from Prayas Kanya Residential School Raipur, 33 students are from the facility in Durg, 26 from the one in Bastar, 24 from Bilaspur, 19 from Raipur, 17 from Ambikapur and nine from Kanker," she said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-10-2020 14:20 IST
The Prayas programme was launched in 2010 under the Tribal Welfare Department with an aim to provide education to students from the Naxal-hit, tribal and backward districts. At present, there are nine such schools in eight districts of the state.

Students from Naxal-hit districts who clear Class X with good marks are given admission in Class XI at Prayas where they undergo special coaching, along with regular school education, for securing entrance in medical and engineering colleges and other courses. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wished them a bright future.

