Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK doctors demand free meals for kids as COVID fuels hunger

Pediatricians are urging the British government to reverse course and provide free meals for poor children during school holidays as the COVID-19 pandemic pushes more families into poverty.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-10-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 19:50 IST
UK doctors demand free meals for kids as COVID fuels hunger
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pediatricians are urging the British government to reverse course and provide free meals for poor children during school holidays as the COVID-19 pandemic pushes more families into poverty. Some 2,200 members of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health have written an open letter to Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying they were shocked by his "refusal" to back down on the issue. The House of Commons last week rejected legislation that would have provided free meals during all school holidays from October through the Easter break.

The doctors say some 4 million children live in poverty, and a third rely on free school meals. Many parents in Britain have lost their jobs or are working reduced hours during the pandemic, making it imperative to make it possible for poor children over the holidays get at least one nutritious meal a day, the doctors argue. "Families who were previously managing are now struggling to make ends meet because of the impact of COVID-19," the doctors wrote. "It is not good enough to send them into the holiday period hoping for the best, while knowing that many will simply go hungry." Most schools in England begin a one-week holiday on Monday.

The doctors heaped praise on Marcus Rashford, a 22-year-old star soccer player for Manchester United who has used his celebrity to highlight the issue. Rashford's campaign helped pressure Johnson's government into providing free meals during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, and he has gathered more than 800,000 signatures on a petition to extend the programme. Rashford has spoken movingly about depending on free school lunches as a child and was recently honoured by the queen for his dedication to the issue of child hunger.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, who spoke for the government on Britain's Sunday morning news programmes, claimed that lawmakers were taking a broader approach. He said the government has increased welfare benefits nationwide and has provided 63 million pounds ($82 million) to local communities to help people. "What we are looking to do is ensure that we deal with child poverty at the core, putting the structure in place that means even in school holidays, children can get access to the food that they need," he told Sky News on Sunday.

The opposition Labour Party has warned it will bring the issue back to the House of Commons if ministers do not change course in time for Christmas. Advocates for children have been shocked by the political stalemate. The Children's Commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, said she has been both horrified and disappointed by the debate.

"We're a wealthy country, it's 2020," she told Sky News. "To have a debate about whether we should make sure that hungry and vulnerable children have enough to eat is something that is strikingly similar to something we'd expect to see in chapters of 'Oliver Twist' — a novel published in the 19th century.".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID effigies new addition at some celebrations during a muted Dussehra across country

Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday were highly subdued with the festivals main highlight the customary burning of the effigies of Ravana in the presence of large revelrous crowds disrupted this year by the coronavirus pand...

Karnataka reports 4,439 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 4,439 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka, taking the total cases to 8,02,817 in the state, said state Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday. According to the state Health and Family Welfare Departm...

Rs 24,713-cr Reliance-Future deal to remain on hold till final arbitration award.

Rs 24,713-cr Reliance-Future deal to remain on hold till final arbitration award....

CPI(M) criticises Bengal guv for sharing photos of ailing Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on social media

The CPIM on Sunday criticised West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for uploading photos of ailing former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on social media, saying that it was unethical. CPIM Legislature Party leader Sujan Chakraborty,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020