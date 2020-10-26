IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs KXIP

IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs KXIPPTI | Sharjah | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:50 IST
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab here on Monday.
Kolkata Knight Riders Innings Shubman Gill c Pooran b Shami 57 Nitish Rana c Gayle b Maxwell 0 Rahul Tripathi c Rahul b Shami 7 Dinesh Karthik c Rahul b Shami 0 Eoin Morgan c M Ashwin b Bishnoi 40 Sunil Narine b Jordan 6 Kamlesh Nagarkoti b M Ashwin 6 Pat Cummins lbw b Bishnoi 1 Lockie Ferguson not out 24 Varun Chakravarthy b Jordan 2 Prasidh Krishna not out 0 Extras: (LB-3 W-3) 6 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 149 Fall of Wickets: 1/1 2/10 3/10 4/91 5/101 6/113 7/114 8/136 9/149 Bowling: Glenn Maxwell 2-0-21-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-35-3, Arshdeep Singh 2-0-18-0, Murugan Ashwin 4-0-27-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-25-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-1-20-2.