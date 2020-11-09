Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt formulates SOPs prior to starting colleges on November 17

However, if students wished to attend online classes, contact classes should be conducted every day to help them clarify any doubts and resolve their problems. Colleges will have to prepare the time table in such a manner as to allow social distancing, he said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-11-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 23:03 IST
Karnataka govt formulates SOPs prior to starting colleges on November 17

The Karnataka government on Monday said it has formulated Standard Operating Procedures to be in place when degree, engineering and diploma colleges in the state reopen from November 17 after a nearly eight month gap. Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said in a statement that the SOPs as per UGC guidelines has separate advisories for first, second and final year students, as per which classes would be held.

Final year students wishing to physically attend classes would have to furnish a consent letter from their parents in the prescribed format, he said. During the classes, social distancing would have to be maintained as per the guidelines of the health department.

Narayan said teaching, practical and project classes should be conducted on a shift system, if necessary. However, if students wished to attend online classes, contact classes should be conducted every day to help them clarify any doubts and resolve their problems.

Colleges will have to prepare the time table in such a manner as to allow social distancing, he said. The teaching faculty should prepare the study material required for one month duration, based on each period or session and compulsorily send it to students via Telegram, WhatsApp or email.

"These study materials should be in the form of video lectures, PowerPoint Presentations, E-Notes, E-Books, Audio Books, Practice Questions, etc. It is also mandatory to upload the same study materials on the college website," he said. Further, all students, excluding those in their final year or pursuing post graduation, who attend online or contact classes, can stay in hostels located on-campus or off-campus.

Apart from these, the SOPs also have general guidelines on cleaning buildings, entrance, furniture, teaching materials by sanitisers, COVID-19 tests of teaching faculty, students, and non=teaching staff, Dr Narayan said. The schools and colleges in Karnataka have remained shut since the lockdown in March, PTI GMS APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar awarded for facilitating movement of migrants during coronaviurs lockdown

Bhubaneswar and Agartala have emerged as the best cities in the country for innovation in urban transport during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Bihar has been awarded for its commendable initiative to facilitate unprecedented movement of more...

UPDATE 2-Ukrainian president, two top officials contract coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and two top presidential and government officials have tested positive for the coronavirus, presidential and government offices said on Monday. The head of state is feeling well and will continue to p...

Ukrainian president, several top officials contract coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and two top presidential and government officials have tested positive for the coronavirus, presidential and government offices said on Monday. The head of state is feeling well and will continue to p...

Argentina pushes bill to give Congress control over foreign debt, IMF deals

Argentinas Ministry of Economy said on Monday it would send a bill to Congress that would establish the legislature as the final approver of agreements with the International Monetary Fund IMF and the issuance of new foreign debt.The South ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020