21-year-old Indian student commits suicide in Sharjah

Jyot, fourth-year computer engineering student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his home in Sharjah's Al Rolla area on November 2, police told The Gulf News. Speaking to the newspaper, the deceased's brother Niral said his family had no inkling that Jyot was considering such a drastic step.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Speaking to the newspaper, the deceased's brother Niral said his family had no inkling that Jyot was considering such a drastic step. At the time of the purported suicide, Jyot was alone at home.

"My parents had gone to Al Ain. We do not know what was going on in his mind. It was very unexpected. He had not left behind any note and we have not come across anything later. We are trying our best to figure out what was going on in his mind and what was troubling him," Niral told the Gulf News. Meanwhile, officials, on condition of anonymity, said the forensic teams suspected no foul play. The case has been moved to the Public Prosecution. The angle of suicide is yet to convince investigators as they are unable to establish the reason for 'Jyot committing suicide'.

"We checked with the college. They said he was doing wonderfully in his studies and everything was going fine. He was a favourite among the faculty and they said he was good in his studies," one of Jyot's friends told The Gulf News..

