UK's Sunak to update parliament on fiscal matters, Gove says

12-11-2020
British finance minister Rishi Sunak will shortly update parliament on a variety of "important fiscal matters", senior government minister Michael Gove said on Thursday. Gove was asked in parliament about promises that were made in the 2016 Brexit campaign to lower certain taxes once the country has left the European Union.

He replied: "taxation matters are questions for the chancellor (Sunak) and he'll be updating the House shortly on a variety of important fiscal matters." Sunak is due to set out a review of government spending on Nov. 25.

