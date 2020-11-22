Man arrested for sexually harassing teen

A 26-year-old man was arrested for alleged sexual harassment of a 15-year-old girl here on Sunday, police said. After learning that the class X girl was alone at her house, the man from the neighbourhood entered the house and harassed her, the police said.

She offered resistance and the neighbour ran away, they said. Later, her father returned home and she told him about the incident. He lodged a complaint and the accused was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) they added.