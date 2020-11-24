Pak PM Imran Khan approves chemical castration of rapists: report

Left Menu
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved in principle a law on chemical castration of rapists and fast tracking of sexual assault cases, a media report said on Tuesday. The federal cabinet has, in principle, approved strict severe punishment for rape convicts. Taking to Twitter, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senator Faisal Javed Khan said the law will soon be presented in Parliament.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:48 IST
Representative Image

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved in principle a law on chemical castration of rapists and fast tracking of sexual assault cases, a media report said on Tuesday. The decision was made during a federal cabinet meeting where the law ministry presented a draft of the anti-rape ordinance, Geo TV reported.

However, there was no official announcement about it. The report said the draft includes increasing women's role in policing, fast-tracking rape cases and witness protection.

Stressing that this was a serious matter, Khan said no delay will be tolerated. "We need to ensure a safe environment for our citizens," he said.

The premier said the legislation will be clear and transparent with strict enforcement. He said the rape survivors will be able to register complaints without fear, adding that the government will protect their identity.

Some federal ministers also recommended public hanging for the rape convicts, the report said. But the premier said castration will be a start. The federal cabinet has, in principle, approved strict severe punishment for rape convicts.

Taking to Twitter, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senator Faisal Javed Khan said the law will soon be presented in Parliament. There has been much debate around rape laws in Pakistan. The rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Lahore in January 2018 and more recently the motorway gang-rape in Lahore sparked a debate on the severity of punishment to prevent sexual assaults.

Speaking at a joint sitting of Parliament recently, Khan had said that the government will soon introduce a three-tier legislation including registration of sex offenders, exemplary punishment for rape and child abuse and effective policing..

