Assam govt declares half holiday on Thursday as mark of respect to Gogoi

The Assam government has declared a half holiday on Thursday as a mark of respect to former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who died due to post-COVID complications on Monday. Gogoi's mortal remains will be cremated here on Thursday.

A notification issued by the General Administration Department on Wednesday said "the state government has declared a half holiday from 1 pm on the day of cremation tomorrow". During this period, all state government offices, public sector undertakings, corporations, boards and educational institutions will remain closed.

The state government, in the notification, also expressed its profound sorrow at the demise of the 84-year old former chief minister, who led the Congress government for three successive terms in office since 2001..