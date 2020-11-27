AoC visits IAF administrative college

Air Marshal MSG Menon, Air Officer-in-charge of the Air Headquarters in Delhi, on Friday appreciated the training being carried out in the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here. The Air Marshal, during his two-day visit which concluded on Friday, interacted with the personnel of the college and reviewed various upcoming infrastructural projects at the institute, an official release said.

Menon, also the Commodore Commandant of AFAC, complemented all the staff involved for their continued hard work and dedication. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to him on his arrival at AFAC on Thursday, the release added.