Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priority of state govt to ensure overall development of underprivileged persons: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said it is the priority of the state government to ensure the overall development of the most underprivileged sections of society by delivering the benefits of schemes to them first.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 29-11-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 21:25 IST
Priority of state govt to ensure overall development of underprivileged persons: Khattar
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said it is the priority of the state government to ensure the overall development of the most underprivileged sections of society by delivering the benefits of schemes to them first. "I consider Haryana as my family and it is my responsibility to help the underprivileged members of my family," he said while addressing a gathering here. Hitting out at the previous Congress state government, the chief minister said that "there was a time when government jobs were given to people who had money but now recruitments are being made 'Bina Parchi, Bina Kharchi' (without bribe or favouritism)". He said that Antyodaya Saral Kendra, e-Disha Kendra and Atal Seva Kendra have been set up everywhere to deliver the benefits of government schemes to the general public. "The monetary benefits of various government schemes is sent directly to eligible beneficiaries in their accounts," Khattar said, according to an official statement.

The chief minister, however, said that despite all this, he is still not satisfied. "The system to identify eligible and ineligible people still needs further improvement and for this 'Parivar Pehchan Patras' (family identity cards) are being issued," Khattar said. He said that 'Parivar Pehchan Patras' will carry details of a family which will be used to identify the person and family who are still deprived of benefits of government schemes. Khattar said that he constantly strives to alleviate the suffering of the people. "When the matter of giving reservations to Backward Class-A category in Panchayati Raj was brought to my notice, I felt that this demand was justified and fulfilled it," he said, adding that reservation is a necessity. "After getting the required support, when society moves forward, reservation will probably not be needed," he said, according to the statement.

The chief minister said that the state government will help all those who are in need. The Haryana government has arranged scholarships and loans for meritorious students to pursue higher education, he said..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EAM Jaishankar calls on UAE's Prime Minister, discusses post-COVID economic cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on UAEs Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday and discussed with him the prospects for economic cooperation between India and the Gulf country in the post-COVID-19 era. ...

Trump expresses doubt on whether Supreme Court will hear election cases

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it might be difficult to get his election fraud allegations heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, expressing doubt about his legal strategy as his hopes of overturning the Nov. 3 election dwindle.Th...

Three boys drown in village tank in AP

Three boys drowned in a water tankthat received copious inflow following recent Nivar cyclone atGuntavari palli, 130 kms from here on Sunday, police saidThe boys aged 15 and 13 accidentally slipped in a deeppoint in the tank located close t...

Uninspired Irish beat Georgia 23-10 in Autumn Nations Cup

A lacklustre Ireland beat Georgia 23-10 on Sunday to wrap up the pool stages of the Autumn Nations Cup in a Pool A finale that was academic for the standings but offered fringe players such as flyhalf Billy Burns the chance to make an impre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020