Maharashtra: Caste-based names of localities to be changed

Caste-based names of localities in the state will be changed, the Maharashtra government announced on Tuesday. These localities will be given new names such as Samata Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Jyotinagar, Shahunagar,Kranti Nagar. Earlier, the state government had renamed the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Dalit Mitra Puraskar (award) as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samajbhushan Puraskar..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Caste-based names of localities in the state will be changed, the Maharashtra government announced on Tuesday. The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

Names such as Mahar-wada, Bouddh-wada, Mang-wada, Dhor-vasti, Brahman-wada, Mali-galli are commonplace but they are unbecoming in a progressive state like Maharashtra, it said. Such names generally indicate that members of a particular community live in the area.

The decision to rename these localities was taken to maintain social harmony and national unity, the CMO statement said. These localities will be given new names such as Samata Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Jyotinagar, Shahunagar,Kranti Nagar.

Earlier, the state government had renamed the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Dalit Mitra Puraskar (award) as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samajbhushan Puraskar..

