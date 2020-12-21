Five study tips from professional tutors for today's students

Gaining new knowledge is a difficult path that requires dedication and a good memory. Students do their best and spend long hours learning something. However, the result may not be as good as they expect. Have you ever noticed not being able to memorize new material despite making every effort? Well, maybe it's time to develop new study habits.

Some people know a lot about various learning techniques since they use them on a daily basis. They are professional tutors. Analyzing what works best for each student is a huge part of their job. So, if you want to make learning effective and easy – try using recommendations professional tutors give. This article highlights 5 of them.

Preparation is Key

The most widespread problem of many students is that they easily get distracted. Plan the entire study process in detail so that nothing can draw you away from learning. First, you have to organize your workplace. It is best to learn in a quiet, well-lit area at a comfortable desk. You can set up such a place at home or elsewhere, for example, in the library.

Secondly, you'll definitely need lots of things - a notebook, a pen, textbooks, dictionaries, water and even a couple of sandwiches. Make sure they are at your hand.

Students who start learning when they are tired, risk falling asleep over textbooks. To avoid this, try to analyze whether you are a morning person or a night owl. No doubt, it will be easier to remember new materials when you are full of energy.

Another important part of preparation is a clear understanding of what exactly you need to learn. Make a specific schedule of your classes, and follow it.

Time Management

One of the most effective ways to study is to break up your class into 25-30 minute blocks. This is called the Pomodoro Technique. You need to work for 25 minutes with no distractions and then take a 3-5 minute break. Do something that is not related to study: walk for five minutes, look out the window, warm up, drink some coffee.

Every fourth break should be long, from 15 to 30 minutes. Try the Pomodoro Technique if:

You feel the need to avoid mental fatigue;

You want your productivity to reach its peak;

Your tasks can take unlimited amounts of time.

Decide What Works for You

Many students memorize the material better when they are constantly testing themselves. Textbooks often include lists of questions after each chapter, so you can use those. Depending on what you are studying, you can create such questions yourself or find them on the internet. Your friends or family can test you, too.

Reading the material out loud also helps some people to remember new information. Choose any keyword or a chapter title from the book you read. Try to answer the question: What do I know about this?

After you have studied some materials, imagine that you need to share everything you have learned with someone else. Write a short answer plan, and then speak up. This technique will help you analyze, recall, and internalize information much better. Moreover, this way, you'll practice public speaking skills.

For many people, writing information by hand really helps to remember it easier. Make notes or flashcards, and don't forget about symbols or pictures. Highlight the most important parts in colors you like. Add diagrams and sketches to your notes. Stickers and infographics can significantly improve your performance, too. They will also make your mood better.

Use Associations

Creating associations and finding correspondences is one of the unique capabilities of our brain. It is especially useful for memorizing difficult terms, foreign words, and abbreviations. Connections can be different, the main thing is that they mean something to you. Everything can be used as an association - a funny story from your past, an anecdote, an important event.

Surely, you know words or phrases that sound like what you need to remember. Imagine: you are learning Spanish, and you need to memorize Spanish words for "passport" and "dictionary" (pasaporte, diccionario). They are very similar to English words (passport, dictionary). Thus, you'll quickly remember them.

Study With Friends

Group study sessions can be really effective if you can concentrate and stay serious together. You can motivate each other to beat procrastination. Friends usually test each other's knowledge and explain topics others might not have understood. It's also recommended to compare your notes – maybe your friend has some materials that are new to you. The more materials you have – the better.

If you are an auditory learner, then study groups can bring you lots of benefits. There is a chance to take part in a discussion and share viewpoints. You can also be able to look at something from a brand-new perspective. Besides, such group sessions are perfect for developing your critical-thinking skills.

Final Thoughts

Professional tutors meet lots of students every day. Everyone has their own preferences and predispositions. Tutors take these characteristics into account to develop a personal approach towards each student.

Some find it more convenient to read e-books and take notes on a computer or tablet. Others are more comfortable with making flashcards and sketches. You may study effectively in a cozy bedroom or in a café with groupmates. The key to success is to choose what is right for you.

