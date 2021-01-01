Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools reopen for primary students in Assam on first day of new year

Educational institutes in Assam were closed since March 29.Hostels for students of classes 10 and 12 in residential schools, colleges and universities have started functioning from December 15 following directives from the state education department.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 18:11 IST
Schools reopen for primary students in Assam on first day of new year
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Schools of Assam reopened for primary students on Friday after 10 months in a staggered way following strict COVID-19 protocols, officials said. Classroom teaching started on the first day of the new year for pupils studying in classes one to five, though their attendance is not compulsory and will depend on parental consent.

Over 50 per cent students who were full of enthusiasm attended schools wearing masks and they used sanitiser before entering classrooms, officials said. Strict safety protocol has been put in place for reopening of schools, which includes regular sanitisation of classrooms. District administration will closely monitor the situation.

Students of classes one, two and three will attend school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays while those studying in classes four and will go to their institutes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Classes for the elementary level will be held between 9.45 am and 1:45 pm with a half-an-hour lunch break from 12:15 pm, officials said adding that students below the age of five years cannot attend schools.

Staggered classes were being held from September for students from class six onwards in both government and private educational institutes and they started attending classes in a normal manner from Friday. The online mode of education will continue for students who do not want to attend physical classes and it is applicable to all private and coaching institutions as well, officials said.

Teaching and non-teaching staff will have to undergo COVID-19 test every 30 days and there will be no cultural or other functions in schools until further government orders, according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Education Department. Educational institutes in Assam were closed since March 29.

Hostels for students of classes 10 and 12 in residential schools, colleges and universities have started functioning from December 15 following directives from the state education department. Colleges, universities, engineering colleges, polytechnics and other professional institutions will function normally as per their academic calendar and guidelines issued by the respective authorities.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin scam: Man arrested for duping people to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping people by alluring them to invest in fake cryptocurrency, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Umesh Verma 60. He was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International airport when...

North India shivers in intense cold

In the grip of a brutal cold wave, large parts of north India recorded bone-chilling temperatures and were blanketed in thick fog while some places in Kashmir were cloaked in snow on New Years Day on Friday. In Delhi, the mercury plummeted ...

Govt staff to get ‘disability compensation’ if they get disabled in line of duty: Jitendra Singh

Disability compensation has been extended to all serving central government employees who get disabled in the line of duty and are retained in service in spite of such disablement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday. He said an or...

Will have to take firm steps if talks with govt on January 4 fail: Farmer unions

Resolute in their demands for the repeal of three new farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price MSP for crops, protesting farmer unions on Friday said they will have to take firm steps if the government does not take a decis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021