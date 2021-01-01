Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt staff to get ‘disability compensation’ if they get disabled in line of duty: Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 19:14 IST
Govt staff to get ‘disability compensation’ if they get disabled in line of duty: Jitendra Singh

''Disability compensation'' has been extended to all serving central government employees who get disabled in the line of duty and are retained in service in spite of such disablement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday. He said an order has been issued on Friday that will particularly provide a huge relief to young central armed police force (CAPF) personnel of CRPF, BSF, CISF, etc since disability in performance of duties is generally reported in their case due to constraints of job requirement as well as hostile or difficult work environment. ''Pertinent to mention that this new order will remove an anomaly in service rules, considering the hardship faced by the employees,'' said Singh, the minister of state for personnel. A 2009 order of the government did not provide such compensation to those government servants who were appointed on or after January 1, 2004 and covered under National Pension System (NPS), according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. ''However, with the new order issued by the Department of Pensions in the Ministry of Personnel, the employees covered under NPS will also get benefits under Rule (9) of Extra Ordinary Pension (EOP),'' it said.

In other words, if a government servant gets disabled while performing his duties and this disablement is attributed to government service, in that case if he is still retained in the service in spite of disablement, a lump sum compensation will be paid to him by arriving at the capitalised value of the disability element, with reference to the commutation table in force from time to time, the statement said. Singh said, the Modi government is making all efforts to simplify rules and to do away with discriminatory clauses. The ultimate objective of all these new initiatives is to provide ease of living for government servants even after they have superannuated and become pensioners or family pensioners or elder citizens, he was quoted as having said in the statement. In another employee-friendly decision, the Ministry of Personnel recently did away with was the minimum qualifying service of 10 years for pension, if a government servant is incapacitated due to bodily or medical infirmity and retired from government service, it said. Accordingly, Rule 38 of CCS (Pension) Rules was amended to provide invalid pension at 50 per cent of the last pay, even if the employee had not completed minimum qualifying service of 10 years, the statement said. In addition to above, in yet another reform in the Pension Rules, a decision was also taken to amend the rule and provide pension at enhanced rate to the family of an employee who died during service before completing the requisite service of minimum seven years, it said. ''As a result, now the family pension of 50 per cent of the last pay is also admissible to the family of employees who die even before completing seven years of service,'' the statement added.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RoDTEP benefits subject to conditions, restriction, fulfilment of procedural requirements: FinMin

Availability of benefits under tax refund scheme RoDTEP for exporters would be subject to conditions, restriction, ineligibility and fulfilment of procedural requirements as notified by the government, an official statement said on Friday. ...

India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, country's first - sources

Indias drug regulator on Friday approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The decision clears the vaccines rollout in the worlds s...

Pilikula park to become Authority

Pilikula biological park on the outskirts of the city, a popular tourist destination, is all set to function as an Authority in April this year. The formation of an Authority will bring more funds and support from the government to the park...

Congo president pardons soldiers jailed over Kabila assassination

Democratic Republic of Congos president has pardoned at least 26 men convicted of plotting the 2001 assassination of then-leader Laurent Kabila, the presidency said. Laurent Kabila was shot and killed by a bodyguard in his palace in January...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021