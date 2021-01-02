56 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

The Haryana government on Saturday issued posting and transfer orders of 56 Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers with immediate effect. Vandana Disodia, Additional Director (Administration), Mid Day Meals, Elementary Education, Additional Secretary, School Education Department and Secretary, Haryana Traders Welfare Board, has been posted as Officer on Special Duty in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Karnal, according to a government release here.

Gajender Singh, City Magistrate, Nuh and Additional Director (Administration), Medical College, Nalhar (Nuh), has been posted as Deputy CEO, Mewat Development Agency. Vinesh Kumar, City Magistrate, Yamunanagar, has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Shahbad.

Preetpal Singh Mothsara, City Magistrate, Kurukshetra, General Manager, Milk Plant, Kurukshetra and Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Ladwa, has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Kalayat. Suresh Ravesh, City Magistrate, Kaithal has been posted as Estate Officer, in Bhiwani.

Kapil Kumar, City Magistrate, Fatehabad, has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Ladwa, as per release. Other officers who were shifted included Manoj Kumar, Vijaya Malik, Laxmi Narayan, Suresh Kumar, Surinder Singh and Uday Singh.