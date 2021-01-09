Left Menu
Assam conducts dry run for COVID-19 vaccination

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-01-2021 02:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 01:53 IST
Assam conducted a dry run forcoronavirus vaccination at various health facilities in 14districts on Friday, official sources said.

Officials of the UNICEF and the World HealthOrganisation (WHO) were present on the occasion.

The dry run will be held regularly in 30 districts ofthe state to prepare the medical staff for the actualvaccination process and plug loopholes in the planned system,sources said.

On Friday, the exercise was conducted in KamrupMetropolitan, Barpeta, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Karimganj,Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Morigaon, Jorhat, Hailakandi, Tinsukia,Karbi Anglong and South Salmara districts.

The first dry run in the state was held over two daysfrom December 28 in Nalbari and Sonitpur districts and it wasfollowed by another in Kamrup Metropolitan district on Januarytwo.

The state government has already prepared a list ofhealth workers, including doctors, who will be administeredthe vaccine in the first stage.

