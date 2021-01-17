Nitish seeks help from Bihari diaspora for state's industrial growth

Bihari entrepreneurs settledabroad may rest assured of a hassle-free experience if theychoose to set up a venture in their home state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said.

Kumar made an averment to this effect late on Saturdaywhile taking part in a webinar organized by BJANA (Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America), as part of which heinteracted with US-based delegates with roots in the state.

He underscored the fact that despite impressiveprogress registered in health, education and infrastructure,Bihar lagged behind when it came to industries.

''You are like members of our family. If you choose toset up an industry here, you will be provided with allnecessary assistance from our government. We will facilitateavailability of land. We will also ensure that all issuesflagged by you are promptly resolved,'' he said.

The chief minister sought to highlight the changes insociety which have been caused by initiatives such as freebicycles to school-going girls.

''When we took over in 2005, a girl riding bicycle inPatna was a rare sight. Now hordes of school-going girls canbe seen on the streets of virtually every village. Theenrolment of female students has gone up and last year theyoutnumbered boys in the matric examinations,'' Kumar said.

He also spoke about his ambitious 'Jal JeevanHariyali' drive aimed at combating climate change, recallingthat it was appreciated by no less a luminary than Bill Gateswhen he visited Bihar two years ago.

''He (Gates) came and saw our efforts and, at a mediainteraction outside the state, expressed his profuseadmiration. He was amazed by the zeal shown by a poor state inaddressing issues which, normally, only the developed worldappears to be concerned with,'' he said.

The chief minister also told the delegates aboutefforts made by his government in giving a facelift to varioustourist spots, especially those associated with the Buddha.

''Please do plan a tour. We will be delighted to hostyou. You will return with memories to cherish,'' he added.

Kumar also said that he valued the interaction withmembers of the diaspora, since they brought with them a wealthof experience.

''I am instructing officials attached to the CMSecretariat to hold such sessions regularly. I would like tolisten to your suggestions even when it might not be possible(for me) to take active part,'' he said at the interactionwhich lasted over an hour.

The CM was accompanied by former cabinet colleague andkey aide Sanjay Kumar Jha. Among others who took part in theinteraction was Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar.

