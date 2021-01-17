Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish seeks help from Bihari diaspora for state's industrial growth

Bihari entrepreneurs settledabroad may rest assured of a hassle-free experience if theychoose to set up a venture in their home state, Chief MinisterNitish Kumar has said.Kumar made an averment to this effect late on Saturdaywhile taking part in a webinar organized by BJANA Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America, as part of which heinteracted with US-based delegates with roots in the state.He underscored the fact that despite impressiveprogress registered in health, education and infrastructure,Bihar lagged behind when it came to industries.You are like members of our family.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-01-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 11:22 IST
Nitish seeks help from Bihari diaspora for state's industrial growth
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bihari entrepreneurs settledabroad may rest assured of a hassle-free experience if theychoose to set up a venture in their home state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said.

Kumar made an averment to this effect late on Saturdaywhile taking part in a webinar organized by BJANA (Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America), as part of which heinteracted with US-based delegates with roots in the state.

He underscored the fact that despite impressiveprogress registered in health, education and infrastructure,Bihar lagged behind when it came to industries.

''You are like members of our family. If you choose toset up an industry here, you will be provided with allnecessary assistance from our government. We will facilitateavailability of land. We will also ensure that all issuesflagged by you are promptly resolved,'' he said.

The chief minister sought to highlight the changes insociety which have been caused by initiatives such as freebicycles to school-going girls.

''When we took over in 2005, a girl riding bicycle inPatna was a rare sight. Now hordes of school-going girls canbe seen on the streets of virtually every village. Theenrolment of female students has gone up and last year theyoutnumbered boys in the matric examinations,'' Kumar said.

He also spoke about his ambitious 'Jal JeevanHariyali' drive aimed at combating climate change, recallingthat it was appreciated by no less a luminary than Bill Gateswhen he visited Bihar two years ago.

''He (Gates) came and saw our efforts and, at a mediainteraction outside the state, expressed his profuseadmiration. He was amazed by the zeal shown by a poor state inaddressing issues which, normally, only the developed worldappears to be concerned with,'' he said.

The chief minister also told the delegates aboutefforts made by his government in giving a facelift to varioustourist spots, especially those associated with the Buddha.

''Please do plan a tour. We will be delighted to hostyou. You will return with memories to cherish,'' he added.

Kumar also said that he valued the interaction withmembers of the diaspora, since they brought with them a wealthof experience.

''I am instructing officials attached to the CMSecretariat to hold such sessions regularly. I would like tolisten to your suggestions even when it might not be possible(for me) to take active part,'' he said at the interactionwhich lasted over an hour.

The CM was accompanied by former cabinet colleague andkey aide Sanjay Kumar Jha. Among others who took part in theinteraction was Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nitish seeks help from Bihari diaspora for state's industrial growth

Bihari entrepreneurs settledabroad may rest assured of a hassle-free experience if theychoose to set up a venture in their home state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said.Kumar made an averment to this effect late on Saturdaywhile taking p...

Real estate sector seeks input tax credit on development of leased commercial properties

The government should allow commercial real estate developers to set off GST paid on inputs like cement from the tax liability on rental income to avoid double taxation and give a boost to the office market to help India maintain its advant...

Minister inaugurates Planetarium and innovation hub

Nagaland Planning andCoordination Minister Neiba Kronu inaugurated a planetariumand an innovation hub here.This is the second planetarium and innovation hub inthe state as the first one is in Dimapur, the commercialcapital of the state.Afte...

Courts must be open to public scrutiny, criticism: Salve

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Harish Salve has said courts must be open to public scrutinyand criticism as institutions of governance.Addressing a lecture organised in Ahmedabad throughvideo-conference on Saturday, Salve said criticism of jud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021