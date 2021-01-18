Maharashtra: Shoppers stuck in lift at supermarket rescued

A total of 15 people remainedstruck in a lift at a supermarket in Bhayandar in Thanedistrict of Maharashtra on Sunday evening for over two hoursbefore they were rescued safely, a Fire Brigade official said.

The group, including three children and some women,was rescued from the lift around 10 pm, he said.

He said the lift probably malfunctioned due to heavyrush of people on a Sunday.

