Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman sustains burns in attack by husband in east Delhi, accused arrested

A 22-year-old woman sustained burn injuries after her husband allegedly threw acid-like substance on her at her house in east Delhis New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.The woman who works at a private firm here while her husband used to live separately in Madhya Pradeshs Chitrakoot district.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 00:04 IST
Woman sustains burns in attack by husband in east Delhi, accused arrested

A 22-year-old woman sustained burn injuries after her husband allegedly threw acid-like substance on her at her house in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The woman who works at a private firm here while her husband used to live separately in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district. The couple got married six years ago and have a four-year-old son.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said that a case was registered and the accused husband was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

On Sunday night, the woman's husband informed her that he was in Delhi and wanted to meet her. Around 9 pm, her husband arrived at her house in east Delhi with some acid-like substance in his hand and when the woman opened the door, he splashed it on her face, a senior police officer said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where her condition is said to be stable, he said.

The officer said, she had started working at a private firm in Delhi when her husband had decided to go back to their village last year that was objected by her. Later, he took their son and went to his village.

However, she could not go to the village because of the pandemic and after the lockdown, when she visited them, her in-laws did not allow her in and asked her to return to Delhi. She then stayed at her parents house and later returned to her house in east Delhi, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden's nominee for intel director says China growing authoritarian at home and assertive abroad

China is expanding its authoritarian approach at home, while it is being more assertive overseas, incoming US President Joe Bidens top spy pick, Avril Haines, told lawmakers on Tuesday, as Senators expressed concerns over the rising securit...

Cut in Canadian supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will have considerable effect -official

Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines starting the week of Jan. 25, a senior official said, indicating more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies. Pfizer has already said it ...

Married woman living with another sans divorce not entitled for protection: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a married woman living with another person without divorcing husband will not be entitled for protection from the court.Petitioners Asha Devi and Suraj Kumar had moved the court contending that they b...

France reports 23,608 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 23,608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 3,736 on Monday and from 19,752 last Tuesday while hospitalisations in intensive care units were also on the rise.Health ministry data also showed 656 people had died f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021