Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry allocated Rs 11,689 crore

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, which caters to the welfare of the backward classes and those with disabilities, was allocated Rs 11,689.39 crore, a 28.35 per cent increase over the previous financial year's revised amount.

An amount of Rs 10,517.62 crore has been allocated for the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment for financial year 2021-22, a rise ofc28 per cent from the revised budget of Rs 8207.56 crore in 2020-21.

The allocation for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities saw an increase of 30.19 per cent to Rs 1,171.77 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 900 crore in 2020-21.

The Budget for 2021-22 saw an allocation of Rs 250 crore for the three national commissions - the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, National Commission for Backward Classes and National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, as against the allocation of Rs 70 crore for 2020-21.

Central scholarships -- National Fellowship for SCs, National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes and Economically Backward Classes, National Overseas Scholarship for SCs and OBCs were not allocated any amount.

The autonomous bodies - National University of Rehabilitation ScienceDisability Studies, Rehabilitation Council of India and Indian Sign Language, Research and Training Centre, Centre for Disability Sports, National Institute for inclusive and Universal Design, National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation, Support to National institutes have been allocated Rs 377 crore.

Social services sector were allocated Rs 1,017 crore in 2021-22 as against Rs 784 crore in 2020-21.

The National Program for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities was allocated Rs 709 crore in 2021-22, an increase of 33.84 per cent. In the 2020-21, an allocation of Rs 436.89 crore was made as per the revised amount.

