Left Menu

Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry allocated Rs 11,689 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:04 IST
Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry allocated Rs 11,689 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, which caters to the welfare of the backward classes and those with disabilities, was allocated Rs 11,689.39 crore, a 28.35 per cent increase over the previous financial year's revised amount.

An amount of Rs 10,517.62 crore has been allocated for the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment for financial year 2021-22, a rise ofc28 per cent from the revised budget of Rs 8207.56 crore in 2020-21.

The allocation for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities saw an increase of 30.19 per cent to Rs 1,171.77 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 900 crore in 2020-21.

The Budget for 2021-22 saw an allocation of Rs 250 crore for the three national commissions - the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, National Commission for Backward Classes and National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, as against the allocation of Rs 70 crore for 2020-21.

Central scholarships -- National Fellowship for SCs, National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes and Economically Backward Classes, National Overseas Scholarship for SCs and OBCs were not allocated any amount.

The autonomous bodies - National University of Rehabilitation ScienceDisability Studies, Rehabilitation Council of India and Indian Sign Language, Research and Training Centre, Centre for Disability Sports, National Institute for inclusive and Universal Design, National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation, Support to National institutes have been allocated Rs 377 crore.

Social services sector were allocated Rs 1,017 crore in 2021-22 as against Rs 784 crore in 2020-21.

The National Program for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities was allocated Rs 709 crore in 2021-22, an increase of 33.84 per cent. In the 2020-21, an allocation of Rs 436.89 crore was made as per the revised amount.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rise of Real Kashmir FC nothing short of fairytale: coach

Real Kashmir FCs rise as a top side in the I-League has been nothing short of a fairytale, feels its Scottish coach David Robertson, who is happy to have refused more lucrative assignments in other countries considering the pure passion for...

Coal India production drops 4.1% in Jan

State-owned CILs coal production declined by 4.1 per cent to 60.5 million tonne MT last month.Coal India CIL had produced 63.1 MT of dry-fuel in January last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.The companys output in the April-January ...

Budget: Agri cos cheer higher allocation to farm sector

Agri and food companies on Monday hailed the decision to hike farm credit target and increase allocation for the agriculture ministry in the Budget, saying this will help in boosting farmers income and overall growth of the sector.Asserting...

Japan may extend COVID-19 emergency in 10 prefectures until March 7

Tokyo Japan, February 1 ANISputnik Japan is planning to extend the state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic in 10 prefectures, including Tokyo, until March 7, Japanese media reported on Monday, citing sources. In January, the governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021