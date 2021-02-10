Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:16 IST
Telangana CS Somesh Kumar launches Social Startup Network

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI): Telangana Chief Secretary SomeshKumar on Wednesday launched Telangana Social Startup Network(TSSN), an initiative with a notion to build a solid ecosystemfor Social Startups as an all-inclusive and cohesive body.

The goal of the body is to create 5,000 startups in thestate in the next five years, an official release said.

TSSN was launched at Social Impact Confluence organisedby Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) in collaborationwith AIC-IIITH (IIIT Hyderabad).

One of the major activities as a part of the ecosystemwould be the launch of Social Innovation Policy to streamlinethe process of establishment of social startups, recognition,public procurement, government-pilot, and mobilising thediverse stakeholders of Social Impact, the release said.

''Government engagement with social entrepreneurs is theneed of the hour during the tough times we are going through.

Government officers in the recent past have becomesensitive enough in welcoming the startups solving the crucialissues.

I do presume that this is going to be the way forward inbuilding sustainable societies, more with establishments likeTSSN, which can lead to considerable growth contribution bysocial startups in this financial year for Telangana,'' SomeshKumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

