Maha: Seeking govt jobs, sportspersons threaten to return awards

Over a hundred sportspersonshave decided to return the Shiv Chhatrapati awards as theMaharashtra government has ignored their demand of jobs,fencer Sagar Magare claimed on Thursday.

As many as 103 sportspersons will visit Mumbai onFebruary 24 and return their awards and certificates, he toldPTI.

Magare, who won the prestigious award of theMaharashtra government in 2016-17, said the demand forgovernment jobs is being neglected for four years.

