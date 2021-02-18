Left Menu

PM Modi’s 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held online due to COVID-19: Education Minister

I feel happy to share that the interaction every student was waiting for is back Students who will get to ask questions will be selected through a competition. The first edition of the prime minister's interaction program with school and college students Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0 was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 10:10 IST
PM Modi’s 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held online due to COVID-19: Education Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual interaction with students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be held online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday.

The interaction with students from classes 9 to 12 ahead of their exams will be held in March, the minister said. ''I feel happy to share that the interaction every student was waiting for is back! Get ready to smile your way through exams with PM @narendramodi in #ParikshaPeCharcha2021,'' he said in a tweet.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the interaction will be conducted online," he said in another tweet.

The registration for the program will begin on Thursday and conclude on March 14. Students who will get to ask questions will be selected through a competition.

The first edition of the prime minister's interaction program with school and college students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Epic Games takes Apple fight to EU antitrust regulators

Fortnite creator Epic Games has taken its fight against Appleto European Union antitrust regulators, ramping up it dispute with the iPhone maker over its App Store payment system and control over app downloads. The two companies have been l...

Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Pondy Lt Governor

Telangana Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan, who was given additional charge of Puducherry,was sworn in as Lt Governor of the Union Territory onThursday.Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjeeadministered the oath of office to ...

Tesla reduces price of base variant of Model 3 and Model Y

Tesla reduced the price of its base models of Model 3 and Model Y cars, according to the companys website.Tesla lowered the prices of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus to 36,990 and Model Y Standard Range Plus to 39,990....

Tennis-Tearful Serena cuts short news conference after defeat to Osaka

Serena Williams broke down in tears before cutting short her post-match news conference after losing 6-3 6-4 to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday. The defeat ended Williams bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021