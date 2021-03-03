Left Menu

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

At least five college students died in Bolivia on Tuesday after falling from the fourth floor of a building at the Public University of El Alto (UPEA), in a highland city near La Paz, when a balcony crush led to a railing collapsing.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least five college students died in Bolivia on Tuesday after falling from the fourth floor of a building at the Public University of El Alto (UPEA), in a highland city near La Paz, when a balcony crush led to a railing collapsing. Dramatic video footage of the accident showed a large group of students gathered on a crowded balcony when the railing gives way and students fall, some to their deaths.

"So far we have a report of five dead and three people in intensive care after what happened at the #UPEA facilities," Interior Minister Eduardo Del Castillo wrote on Twitter. The accident occurred in the university's financial sciences building, where students were gathered to attend an assembly. At least eight people are reported to have fallen.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

