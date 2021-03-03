Manipur govt approves reopening of schools for class 6 to 8 students from Mar 8

Manipur govt approves reopening of schools for class 6 to 8 students from Mar 8PTI | Imphal | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:33 IST
The Manipur government has approved re-opening of schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from March 8, officials said on Wednesday.
Schools have reopened for students of class 9 to 12 from January 27, they said.
Schools are also allowed to come up with their own system of evaluation for students of Class 6 to 9 in lieu of the annual examination for promotion to the next higher class, the officials said.
