NRAI accepts provisions of National Sports Code, except one

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 20:49 IST
NRAI logo Image Credit: ANI

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday said it will follow all the provisions of the National Sports Code except one clause that deals with state bodies' affiliation with the national federation.

The shooting federation made the decision at its Special General Body meeting.

NRAI Raninder Singh said the practical issues forced them to make exception for states like Chhattisgarh and Union Territories such as Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the rules, half the districts should be affiliated to the state federation for it to be recognized.

Singh said it is practically not possible in few places due to prevailing local law and order situations. ''The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) today announced after a Special General Body meeting, that they have accepted the National Sports Code in its entirety, except one, where a practical relaxation has been made,'' a release said ''The one (clause) which says that half the districts should be affiliated to the state federation for it to be recognized is practically not possible on ground in States like Chhattisgarh and Union Territories like Jammu, Kashmir etc. due to prevailing local law and order situations.

''So we have relaxed that provision to 20% for all State Rifle Associations/UT's.'' ''We are probably one of the first Olympic Sporting Federations to have taken such a step. NRAI has always been at the forefront when it comes to taking decisions, which put athletes and their welfare ahead of everything else,'' said Singh.

The NRAI also decided to allow the shooters, who were recently banned on disciplinary grounds, to participate in shooting competitions.

''Among other decisions taken, the General Body has remanded the matter on punishment to shooters to the Disciplinary Committee. Till the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee are received, the Shooters will be allowed to participate in shooting competitions,'' the release said.

