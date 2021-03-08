J-K: Girls bag most of top ranks in Class 12 results

Left Menu

J-K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari were among a host of politicians who congratulated the students for their successes in the examination.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:32 IST
Girls outshined boys by bagging most of the top ranks in the Class 12 board examinations in Kashmir as results declared on Monday showed that 80 percent students passed the exam, officials said.

Out of 58,397 students who appeared in the examinations held last November, nearly 47,000 have passed.

While the pass percentage of girls was little over 82 percent, it was only 78 percent for the boys, the officials said.

They said most of the top positions in various streams were also bagged by the girl students.

Political parties extended congratulatory messages to the successful students.

''Party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah congratulate Class 12 students especially girl students who have bagged nearly 90 percent of top ranks in results declared today. It clearly demonstrates, given a chance, women excel in every field. Happy Women's Day,'' National Conference spokesman Imran Dar said.

J-K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari were among a host of politicians who congratulated the students for their successes in the examination.

