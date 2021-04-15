Denial of employment, discrimination at workplace among issues raised through NCPEDP helpline

Denial of employment, discrimination at workplace and refusal to admission in educational institutes are among the issues raised by people with disabilities through a helpline launched by a non-profit organisation. The National Centre For Promotion Of Employment For Disabled People (NCPEDP) launched the helpline number 7303944839 in February. Since then, the organisation said it has been receiving 10-15 calls every day where persons with disabilities are seeking consultation on different issues that involve violations of their legal and fundamental rights.

The main issues raised by the people with disabilities include denial of employment, discrimination at workplace like denial of promotion, denial of admission to educational institutes among others. The helpline has also become a means to address queries relating to information on various schemes available for persons with disabilities, the cross disability organisation said.

Arman Ali, executive director, NCPEDP, said, ''Any law is nothing but a piece of paper if not used properly. With the lack of awareness and poor implementation of law, persons with disabilities are not able to avail their rights. Not just a basic human right but Access to Justice also protects legal rights of all. He said calls from across the country on key issues like denial of employment, denial of admissions in educational institutes, discrimination at workplace, etc. are answered and channelled to our panel of advocates. ''We request advocates and lawyers across the country to join our network and support us by providing their services pro-bono,'' he said.

