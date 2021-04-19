Yoga sessions for prisoners across Tamil Nadu

Continuing its ongoing commitment to bring well-being and immunity to prisoners across Tamil Nadu, Isha Foundation on Monday began special online yoga sessions for 10 days.

The sessions are being held in 18 prisons in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Trichy, Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, Cuddalore and Palayankottai.

The sessions are aimed at improving the physical and mental well-being of inmates and staff and are especially designed to help them cope with the challenges of the pandemic, a press release from the Foundation said here.

They include simple yet powerful practices such as Simha Kriya, Upa Yoga and Yoga Namaskar which have been proven to boost immunity and lung capacity in addition to enhancing ones physical and mental well-being.

Yoga teachers trained by Isha founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev are conducting the free yoga sessions, specially designed by him, for the last 28 years in the State prisons.

