Left Menu

Fears of exploitation grow for children stranded in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

About 1,000 children have been placed in interim care with community members or relatives, with the ultimate goal of reunifying them with their families, according to UNICEF. The process is arduous, said UNICEF's deputy representative in Ethiopia, Michele Servadei, particularly as phone lines in some areas have been down since the conflict began.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:24 IST
Fears of exploitation grow for children stranded in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

By Emeline Wuilbercq ADDIS ABABA, May 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Hundreds of children separated from their parents are at risk of abuse, exploitation and child labour after fleeing conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, aid agencies said on Tuesday.

Nearly 5,000 children have lost contact with their parents or been orphaned since fighting erupted in November, with many living in informal camps where they have no adults to care for them and limited food and shelter, Save the Children said. "We are very concerned because the protection systems that would normally support separated children have been almost totally disrupted due to the conflict," said Magdalena Rossman, the charity's child protection adviser for the Tigray response.

The conflict began when the soldiers of the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the region's ousted ruling party, attacked army bases, leading to a counter-offensive by the federal military alongside soldiers from neighbouring Eritrea. Thousands are estimated to have died and the United Nations says 1.7 million people have fled their homes within Tigray, while some 60,000 have become refugees in neighbouring Sudan.

Humanitarians have struggled to access people in need as communications and electricity have been cut off, the U.N. said, with fighting continuing in parts of Tigray. Displaced children who are short of food, shelter, clean water and healthcare risk being exploited as child labourers or forced to trade sex for basic goods, according to aid workers.

Save the Children and the U.N. children's agency UNICEF have been working to find foster families to care for the children and set up child-friendly spaces, where they are safe from potential traffickers or exploitation, with girls most at risk. About 1,000 children have been placed in interim care with community members or relatives, with the ultimate goal of reunifying them with their families, according to UNICEF.

The process is arduous, said UNICEF's deputy representative in Ethiopia, Michele Servadei, particularly as phone lines in some areas have been down since the conflict began. "(It) is beyond just a phone call. You need to meet the relatives that you find. And you need to see that the conditions are appropriate for the child to be reunified," he said.

"It's definitely a very challenging process in a challenging environment," Servadei told the Thomson Reuters Foundation from Addis Ababa, adding that active tracing efforts had begun for about 10% of the children. Having been out of school for months, the displaced children in Tigray could also be forced into early marriage or face sexual violence, making it less likely they will return to school, said Save the Children.

"Without parents who used to provide safety and a sense of security, many children need additional support to cope with their situation," said Rossman of Save The Children, which is providing children with social and mental healthcare services. UNICEF's Servadei said funding shortages were a challenge as charities did not have enough social workers, as well as the need to negotiate with warring parties to allow family tracing services across conflict lines.

"The more we hire social workers, the more the NGOs can reach rural areas, and the more we discover that it's a much higher number," he said. "This is just the tip of the iceberg."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain othe...

G7 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic pause

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialised nations gathered Tuesday in London for their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years, to grapple with how to respond to the military coup in Myanmar and whether to c...

FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

An armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died, the FBI said Tuesday.At least one FBI agent opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he emerged from his vehicle with a weapon, the FBI said in a state...

Punjab sees highest single-day spike of 173 COVID-19 deaths, 7,601 new cases

A record single-day spike of 173 COVID-19 fatalities and 7,601 new cases pushed Punjabs death toll due to the disease to 9,645 and infection tally to 3,99,556, according to a medical bulletin issued here on Tuesday.The number of active case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021