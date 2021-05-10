Samsung donates 1,000 Galaxy Tabs to UNHCR to support digital learning in Kenya

Samsung said Monday it has donated 1,000 Galaxy Tabs to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN agency dedicated to saving lives and protecting the rights of refugees, to provide refugee youths with better learning experiences as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools to shift to digital and distance learning.

"It is important for us to be supporting the youth in refugee camps, who are considered as one of the most vulnerable groups to be hit hard by COVID-19 so that they could continue with their studies. Ensuring an inclusive and equitable quality education for all young people is essential for a sustainable future for all," said Won Kyong Kim, Executive Vice President and head of Samsung's Corporate Sustainability Center.

The devices will be delivered to 15 locations including schools and community centers in Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps in Kenya which host approximately 380,000 refugees and are two of the oldest ones in the world. UNHCR Korea plans to utilize these Galaxy Tabs in its Instant Network Schools program, an initiative to provide digital learning supports to young refugees as well as teachers.

Even though schools reopened in January 2021 post nine months of lockdown, it remains hard for students in these refugee camps to have access to stationery, textbooks and other necessities to continue their learning like other students. However, refugee students will now be able to utilize the Samsung Galaxy tabs to participate in the school classes and tune into extensive digital learning materials.

Commenting on this development, James Lynch, Representative of UNHCR Korea, said, "The contribution from Samsung is a good practice of how a global company can help the most vulnerable people access to education with its technology. UNHCR Korea looks forward to developing a partnership with Samsung Electronics from now onwards."