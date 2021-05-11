Left Menu

COVID-19:Many institutions for child welfare, but in need none step up: HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:49 IST
COVID-19:Many institutions for child welfare, but in need none step up: HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said there were so many institutions for welfare of children, but in the time of need like COVID-19 pandemic, none of them step up.

''We have all these institutions, but in the time of need, they do not step up,'' a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said while hearing arguments on the issue of taking care of children whose parents have succumbed to COVID-19 or are hospitalised for treatment, leaving such kids at the mercy of the world.

The observation by the bench came after senior advocate and amicus curiae Rajshekhar Rao said that child care institutions and anganwaadis can be roped into helping children who have been orphaned on account of COVID-19.

He said the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) can be asked to issue directions with regard to adoption of such kids and the child welfare committees (CWC) can be asked what steps they have taken in this regard.

The Delhi government said it has issued advertisements sensitising people on this issue and that all modes of communication, including TV channels, have been used.

However, advocate Prabhsahay Kaur, who was attending the hearing, said that the advertisements only speak of children orphaned due to parents succumbing to COVID and not about those who are in distress as their parents are hospitalised for treatment and no other care giver is present.

She also said that CWCs are presently functioning online and therefore, people do not know how to approach them.

The bench agreed that the advertisements of the Delhi government needed to be ''properly worded'' and asked Kaur if she can draft a suitable advertisement and share it with the amicus and the court.

The court said that after going through the same, it will ask the Delhi government to publicise it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt to set up 16 COVID testing labs

Odisha government on Tuesday informed that it would set up RT-PCR COVID-19 testing laboratories at 16 district headquarters. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for these COVID testing labs.These testing laboratories wi...

Sports News Roundup: Russell Westbrook passes Big O's mark in Wizards' loss; Habs nab final playoff spot despite OT Loss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Soccer-Derby face sanctions after EFL wins appeal over financial breachesThe English Football League EFL has won its appeal against a disciplinary commission clearing Championship second-...

Poland's Supreme Court delays announcement of FX loan guidelines

Polands Supreme Court has delayed announcement of its guidelines on how courts should treat cases concerning foreign currency loans to ask for opinions from institutions including the central bank and the financial regulator.The institution...

FIR against 21 for flouting Covid norms as liquor stores reopen in Noida

Liquor stores reopened in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday after remaining closed for days due to the coronavirus curfew in Uttar Pradesh, officials said, with tipplers thronging shops in large numbers with scant regard for COVID-19-appropriat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021