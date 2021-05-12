Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:09 IST
103-year-old Gandhian back home after winning COVID battle
Eminent Gandhian and freedom fighter H S Doreswamy has won the COVID-19 battle at the ripe old age of 103 and is returning home.

''I developed symptoms five days ago but there were no complications as such. Yet, I decided to get admitted because I have respiratory problems. Now, I am getting discharged,'' the centenarian told PTI on Wednesday.

According to him, he got admitted to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR), a government-owned autonomous hospital.

Sources close to him said the director of the Jayadeva Institute Dr C N Manjunath, an eminent cardiologist and the son-in-law of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, personally monitored the treatment for Doreswamy.

Born on April 10, 1918, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy took a plunge into the freedom struggle by taking part in the Quit India movement and was jailed for 14 months from 1943 to 1944.

The Gandhian had also participated in the Mysuru Chalo movement to compel the Mysuru Maharaja to accede to the Indian State post-independence.

A bachelor of science from the Central College, Bengaluru, he was into the teaching profession and tried his hand at journalism by bringing out a newspaper called Pauravani.

Age did not diminish the spirit of Doreswamy as he is still an active social activist taking part in various agitations till the COVID-19 broke out.

