Karnataka puts off CET exam, to conduct in August end

The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced postponing the Common Entrance Test- 2021 following the postponement of the second pre-university exam this year.

The exam will now take place from August 28 to 30, the government said.

''Due to the postponement of the 2021 annual PUC second year examinations and the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Common Entrance Test-2021 has been postponed,'' Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said in a statement.

According to him, the CET-2021 was scheduled to be held on July 7 and 8 and the Kannada Language Test on July 9, which has been postponed now.

''As per the revised dates, CET-2021 will be conducted on August 28 and 29 and the Kannada Language Test on 30-08-2021,'' the statement read.

Applications would be invited online shortly and asked the candidates to remain in touch with the Karnataka Exam Authority Website http://kea.kar.nic.in, for latest updates.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

